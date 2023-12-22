Australian cricket star sanctioned for pro-Palestine solidarity by governing body

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja faces sanctions from cricket authorities after wearing a black armband supporting Palestinians in Gaza during the recent Test match against Pakistan.

Khawaja, a Muslim, previously wore custom shoes bearing the message “freedom is a human right” and colours of the Palestinian flag. But the sport’s governing International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed him to have breached clothing regulations banning on-field political statements without approval.

While 37-year-old Khawaja can still play, the ICC issued an official reprimand. Further shows of solidarity risk harsher punishment as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deteriorates under Israel’s months-long military campaign that health officials say has killed over 20,000 Palestinians and is widely considered to be an act of genocide.

Khawaja challenged the ICC ruling during a press conference launching Cricket Australia’s (CA) Multicultural Action Plan today. He said the armband was for a “personal bereavement” and that he complied with the ICC regulations and there had been precedents he had followed.

“I respect the ICC and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting that they make it fair and equitable for everyone, and they have consistency in how they officiate, that’s all I ask for. From my point of view, that consistency hasn’t been done yet,” Khawaja said.

Khawaja said CA had been “very supportive” during the process and he reiterated his support for Palestinians in Gaza and said his empathy for their plight was his motivation.

“I told Nick literally just this morning that when I look at my Instagram and I’m seeing kids, innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what’s hit me the hardest,” he added, referring to CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley. “I just imagine my young daughter, the same thing.”

Previous victims of ICC’s draconian rules include former England cricketer Moeen Ali. He has also been at the receiving end of the ICC’s warning for showing support for Palestinians.

In the middle of the 2014 war in Gaza, Ali was asked to stop wearing wristbands showing support for Gaza during a Test match against India.

More recently, Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan dedicated his country’s win against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup in India to the people of Gaza but did not face any sanctions as the comments were made after the match.