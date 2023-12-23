Egyptian, French presidents stress need to work internationally to advance 2-state solution

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, stressed the need Friday to act at the international level to advance a two-state solution as a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency, Anadolu Agency reports.

Macron congratulated al-Sisi on his reelection as president as the leaders spoke on the telephone.

Macron “was keen on getting a better understanding of President al-Sisi’s vision with regard to the crucial necessity to end the military operations in the Gaza Strip, so as to protect civilians” and allow further humanitarian aid into Gaza, said the statement.

READ: Thousands of Palestinians flee areas in central Gaza after warnings from Israeli army

They “reiterated the importance of averting what might expand the scope of the conflict in the region, in order to preserve the resources of the peoples, which requires solidifying regional stability.”

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in at least 20,057 deaths and 53,320 wounded, most of them children and injuries. It has caused immense damage to infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and international sources.

READ: Hamas: Israel shoots entire families in Gaza