Pro-Palestine TikToker criticises Israeli narratives and policies in Gaza A pro-Palestine activist on TikTok criticises Israeli narratives on tunnels which appear to not be present under Al-Shifa Hospital. In addition to that, she comments on the global support of an independent Palestinian state and the disruption of the traffic in the Red Sea. She highlights how the global support for Israel is lessening, while their strategy for ‘total destruction’ is extending beyond Palestine.