UN Secretary-General urges ceasefire amidst catastrophic hunger in Gaza UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has issued a dire warning about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. With over half a million people, a quarter of Gaza's population, facing catastrophic levels of hunger, the situation demands immediate action. Guterres notes that 4 out of 5 of the world's hungriest people are currently in Gaza, a statistic that humanitarian veterans, seasoned in global war zones and disasters, find unprecedented. The Secretary-General calls for a ceasefire to facilitate better aid delivery and address this critical situation.