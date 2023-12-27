Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Turkiye increases minimum wage by 49%

December 27, 2023 at 6:20 pm

Money counting machine counting Turkish Liras on 07 June 2023 [Murat Kocabas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Money counting machine counting Turkish Liras on 07 June 2023 [Murat Kocabas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Türkiye raised the monthly minimum wage to 17,002 Turkish liras (some $579) for the year 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

The wage increased by 49% from 11,402 Turkish liras ($388), he said on X.

“With the new amount, we are pleased that we have once again fulfilled our promise not to crush our employees against inflation,” Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan said in a press meeting in the capital Ankara.

READ: Anti-Arab sentiments in Turkiye will not save Turkish Lira

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending