Turkiye increases minimum wage by 49%

Türkiye raised the monthly minimum wage to 17,002 Turkish liras (some $579) for the year 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

The wage increased by 49% from 11,402 Turkish liras ($388), he said on X.

“With the new amount, we are pleased that we have once again fulfilled our promise not to crush our employees against inflation,” Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan said in a press meeting in the capital Ankara.

