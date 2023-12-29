Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Hamas: Meshaal did not say we will recognise Israel

December 29, 2023 at 9:42 am

Hamas Foreign Chief Khaled Meshaal [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Hamas Foreign Chief Khaled Meshaal [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

An official source in Hamas yesterday denied statements attributed to the movement’s former head, Khaled Meshaal, on the possibility of recognising Israel.

“The journalist in the French Le Figaro newspaper, Georges Malbrunot, included a set of his personal opinions and his own comments regarding the recognition of Israel, during an interview with Meshaal,” the source said in a statement on Wednesday.

The source added that Malbrunot’s article is far from Meshaal’s clear and specific statements, in which he affirmed “the refusal to recognise the Zionist entity”.

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘in contact’ to release hostages held by Hamas

Hamas attached the text of Meshaal’s statements.

“Our clear position is not to recognise the legitimacy of the occupation; we took a lesson from the Oslo Accords,” Meshaal said in the text, adding: “In 1993, the PLO leadership recognised Israel, which did not give it anything in return.”

“Through the 2017 document, Hamas confirmed its position in national consensus with the Palestinian factions regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital and the right of return and without us recognising Israel. As for the issue of the truce, it is negotiable,” he added.

READ: Palestine factions reject external scenarios for Gaza future

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending