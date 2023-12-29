Israeli soldiers celebrate the announcement of a wedding date while bombing houses in Gaza
An Israeli soldier announces his wedding date then pulls the trigger of an explosive, detonating houses in Gaza. The rest of the soldiers begin to sing and dance as they celebrate. Israel has killed over 21,000 civilians in Gaza since the start of its military offensive, predominantly women and children. Nearly two million people are displaced as Israeli air strikes destroy entire residential blocks and homes.
