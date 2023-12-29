Renowned Holocaust historian and genocide expert says ethnic cleansing in Gaza becoming genocidal An Israeli-American Holocaust professor says Israel is ethnically cleansing the civilian population of Gaza. Omer Bartov, professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, says Israeli politicians and military leaders have been making statements ‘that echoed genocidal intent’ like referring to Gazans as ‘human animals’ and saying they will ‘wipe them out’ and ‘flatten Gaza’.