Thousands of Yemenis rally in support of Gaza

December 29, 2023 at 7:51 pm

Thousands of Yemenis march with Palestinian flags chanting the slogan "We are with you until victory" as they stage a protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen on December 29, 2023 [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of Yemeni people on Friday participated in mass rallies in support of Gaza facing an Israeli devastating onslaught, Anadolu Agency reports.

The rallies were called for by the Houthi group in several cities and areas under the group’s control, under the title “With You until Victory… The Americans Won’t Stop Us.”

According to the Houthi-run Saba news agency, the rallies were reported in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Hajjah, Dhale and al-Bayda provinces as well as in Saada and Raymah provinces.

A statement by the Houthi group was read during the rallies which stressed the continuation of the popular rallies in support of Gaza.

The statement also urged the people worldwide “to activate the economic boycott weapon against the American and Israeli products, and all companies that support them.”

The Houthi group affirmed the continuation of its naval operations against Israeli ships or those sailing for Israeli ports until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission — Operation Prosperity Guardian — to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

READ: US Congresswoman Tlaib slams Netanyahu as ‘genocidal maniac’

