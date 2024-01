GAZA 2024: Gaza artist's poignant artwork captures conflict's devastating impact In the midst of Gaza's ruins, a female artist's compelling artwork draws attention to the human tragedy unfolding in the region. Utilising the debris as her canvas, she inscribes "GAZA 2024," detailing the grim statistics: "21,672 deaths, including 9,000 children, 6,450 women, 312 doctors, and 350,000 homes." Each number represents a poignant story of loss and devastation.