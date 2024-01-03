Daesh kills 9 pro-regime fighters in Syria

Daesh killed nine Syrian regime fighters and militiamen and wounded more than 20 others in a surprise attack in the Raqqa province of Syria’s eastern desert, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said yesterday.

“Gunmen from ISIS [Daesh] cells launched a surprise attack, starting from depth of the Syrian desert, targeting positions and gatherings of regime and National Defence forces, in Al-Tebni desert…. killing nearly nine regime soldiers and National Defence members and [injuring] more than 20 others,” the UK-based war monitor said.

The attack targeted points in Al-Shaiha area in Al-Tebni Desert, on the administrative border between the governorates of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, northeastern Syria.

The clashes continued from Monday evening until Tuesday dawn, before the Daesh members withdrew.

Earlier in the day, a guard from an oil convoy was killed and three others were injured and another was kidnapped in an armed attack by Daesh members.

