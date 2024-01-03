UK Prime Minister says Israel is ‘trying to defend itself’ In a parliamentary committee, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuses to lay any blame on Israel for its indiscriminate killing of civilians in Gaza. While being questioned by Alicia Kearns, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, he acknowledges there have been too many civilian deaths but says that is different from saying humanitarian law has been broken, concluding that ‘Israel is trying to defend itself.’ Israel has killed over 21,000 civilians in Gaza since it began its ground and air attacks on 7 October, including over 9,000 children.