Australia airline staff slammed for wearing 'intimidating' Palestine flag badge

Flight attendants of the Australian airline, Qantas, faced criticism and calls for termination after being photographed last month wearing Palestinian flag badges during a flight from Melbourne to Hobart, Tasmania.

According to Sky News, passengers expressed their discontent with the cabin crew’s display of the small Palestinian badge pins on their uniforms.

The Chief Executive of the Australian Jewish Association, Robert Gregory, criticised the badges as “divisive” and emphasised that political activism has no place on airplanes.

He said in a statement, “Political activism doesn’t belong in sport, it doesn’t belong in the theatre, and it doesn’t belong in airplanes while Australians are heading off to enjoy their holidays. All Australians should feel safe while flying.”

“’If employees are found to be using their roles for political activism while passengers are essentially captive in the air, they should be dismissed. These incidents aren’t isolated and Qantas management should address the divisive political activism coming from their staff,” he added.

Moreover, Harrison Grafanakis, a passenger on the flight, captured images of cabin crew members wearing the badges, placed just above their name tags and claimed to feel intimidated by the presence of the badges.

Meanwhile, users on social media have expressed outrage over calls for staff to be sacked.

“People can’t wear their national Flag? What sort of country is this?” wrote one X user.

People can't wear their national Flag?

What sort of country is this? — Flabbergasted Ablabius (@MarkP949) January 3, 2024

“If Qantas succumbs to this dictatorial rubbish & sack staff for supporting Palestine, they might as well also refuse tickets to passengers who support #PalestinianFreedom because we won’t be flying with them,” shared another.

Ugh- If @Qantas succumbs to this dictatorial rubbish & sack staff for supporting Palestine, they might as well also refuse tickets to passengers who support #PalestinianFreedom cause we won’t be flying with them. #IsraeliPropaganda https://t.co/7K66nRrBEJ — RevolutionPi 🌱💚 (@RevolutionPi) January 3, 2024

If Liberal Party puppet Harrison Grafanakis is so "intimidated" by a Qantas crew's Palestine pin amid a blatant genocide & is so devoid of empathy for the people of Gaza intimidated by bombs daily, then he is hardly leadership-capable & is unfit for the rigors of politics #auspol pic.twitter.com/BQAGotbkdW — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) January 4, 2024

Sounds about white. Poor little racist using his little white tears lying about his fragility when it is racism and white supremacy at its highest. This @Qantas staff member needs to be congratulated #FreePalestine https://t.co/ZraQ0ljx4W — Debbie Kilroy #FreeHer (@DebKilroy) January 4, 2024

In response, the airline said in a statement released today: “We understand there are strong and opposing views on the current conflict, but there is no room for these to be expressed by our employees in the workplace.”

“Unauthorised badges can’t be worn by employees and we’ve reinforced this to the crew member involved, along with the seriousness of this particular matter. Our priority is creating a safe and respectful environment for our customers and all our people,” it added.

The airline further noted that it would reiterate these rules to all employees.

