Israeli man posed as a soldier to steal weapons An Israeli man disguised as a soldier managed to steal a substantial quantity of ammunition from the Israeli military. The man, identified as 35-year-old Roi Yifrach from Tel Aviv, impersonated a soldier and used fake identities to join the war in Gaza and stole weapons after sneaking into an army unit. Yifrach was also seen in a photo standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. He was arrested last month and police seized large amounts of weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms, and other military equipment in his possession.