Mo Salah to stay on at Liverpool

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah settled the controversy over his stay on with English football team Liverpool, refuting news that he’d be heading to join the Saudi League.

In a post on his social media, Salah sent a message to the Reds fans in which he hinted that he would be remaining at the club for the next season under the leadership of new coach Arne Slot.

The Egyptian international said in a posted: “We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025. He joined the team in 2017, coming from Roma, Italy. He played 349 matches, scoring 211 goals and making 89 assists. He has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot Award three times, being named the highest scorer.

READ: Saudi Pro league ‘a threat’ says Liverpool FC boss as Saudis chase Mo Salah