Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Mo Salah to stay on at Liverpool

May 21, 2024 at 9:01 am

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on May 13, 2024 [Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images]

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on May 13, 2024 [Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images]

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah settled the controversy over his stay on with English football team Liverpool, refuting news that he’d be heading to join the Saudi League.

In a post on his social media, Salah sent a message to the Reds fans in which he hinted that he would be remaining at the club for the next season under the leadership of new coach Arne Slot.

The Egyptian international said in a posted: “We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025. He joined the team in 2017, coming from Roma, Italy. He played 349 matches, scoring 211 goals and making 89 assists. He has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot Award three times, being named the highest scorer.

READ: Saudi Pro league ‘a threat’ says Liverpool FC boss as Saudis chase Mo Salah

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending