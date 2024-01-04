Netanyahu says Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu denies South Africa's statements about genocide in Gaza, asserting Israel's military operations in Gaza are ‘the most just and moral there is’. Last week, South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice saying the Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in enough death, destruction and humanitarian crisis in Gaza to meet the threshold of genocide under international law.
