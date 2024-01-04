Israel MK calls for occupying Gaza, demolishing all houses

An Israeli Knesset member from the far-right Religious Zionism Party, Zvi Sukkot, yesterday called for occupying the Gaza Strip and annexing it to Israel, as well as demolishing all houses there.

In a video posted by Sukkot on his account on X, he could be seen giving a speech at a parliamentary committee session on Tuesday and saying: “Occupy, annex, destroy all houses, and build wide and large settlements, give the lands we occupy to our soldiers.”

MK Zvi Sukkot: “First of all we need to conquer, annex, demolish all the houses [in the northern Gaza Strip] and build big, broad neighborhoods… That image, of Gaza destroyed, of Palestine Square which will turn into ‘Israeli Heroism Square’ will reverberate around the world…” pic.twitter.com/BhbrPDcoee — Israel, translated (@israeltrnsltd) January 3, 2024

The Israeli military demolished 65,000 housing units and partially destroyed 290,000 more, along with hundreds of government buildings, schools and mosques in the Strip, as reported by the Gaza Government Media Office yesterday.

He added that large settlements would be named after the nation’s heroes who fought there, and land plots would be distributed to the soldiers who fought there.

Sukkot suggested that Palestine Square in Gaza City should be transformed into an Israeli Hero Square.

The far-right Religious Zionist Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, supports the return of settlements to the Gaza Strip and the removal of Palestinians from the Strip.

