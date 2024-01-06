British-Israeli soldier films Gazan house searches along with indecent comments British-born Israeli soldier, Levi Simon, has filmed a video regarding the Israeli forces' house searches in Gaza, claiming they couldn’t find guns and explosives. He passed an indecent remark as he said they only found money and nightwear. Outrage sparked on social media in response to the video as viewers described the act as ‘despicable’ in reference to the lack of ethics surrounding the soldier’s filming and comments.