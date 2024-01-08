Middle East Monitor
Sigrid Kaag begins UN role as Gaza Humanitarian Coordinator

January 8, 2024 at 8:08 pm

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag reads the message of UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (not seen) during the conference held for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA) headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon on November 29, 2016 [Ratib Al Safadi – Anadolu Agency]

Sigrid Kaag officially began her role on Monday as the United Nations’ senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, according to an associate spokesperson, Anadolu Agency reports.

“In her new capacity she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza,” Florencia Soto Nino told reporters.

In late December, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch Minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

“Ms. Kaag has also received the mandate to establish a United Nations mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through States which are not party to the conflict,” Nino said.

Kaag is scheduled to meet with Guterres in New York on Monday and will also travel to Washington DC this week for meetings before heading to the region.

