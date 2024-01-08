Sigrid Kaag begins UN role as Gaza Humanitarian Coordinator

Sigrid Kaag officially began her role on Monday as the United Nations’ senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, according to an associate spokesperson, Anadolu Agency reports.

“In her new capacity she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza,” Florencia Soto Nino told reporters.

In late December, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, announced the appointment of Kaag, a former Dutch Minister, in accordance with a Security Council resolution on Gaza.

“Ms. Kaag has also received the mandate to establish a United Nations mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through States which are not party to the conflict,” Nino said.

Kaag is scheduled to meet with Guterres in New York on Monday and will also travel to Washington DC this week for meetings before heading to the region.

