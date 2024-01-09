Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, coroner says

Legendary Irish singer and activist Sinead O’Connor died of natural causes, a coroner has said.

She was found unresponsive at her home in London and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 56 years old.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Sinead converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat.

She was best known for her 1990 cover song Nothing Compares 2 U, which drove her to global stardom and topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts that year.

Sinead had spoken publicly about human rights issues including the struggles of refugees and the human rights violations against Palestinians.

Following the 2014 Israeli aggression on Gaza, during which 546 Palestinians were killed, the Grammy-award winning icon cancelled a concert in Caesarea, an Israeli town near Tel Aviv.

“Nobody with any sanity, including myself, would have anything but sympathy for the Palestinian plight,” she said. “There’s not a sane person on earth who in any way sanctions what the f**k the Israeli authorities are doing.”

