Lawyer dies in Egypt prison due to medical negligence

A 58-year-old lawyer has died as a result of medical negligence in Egypt’s Badr Prison Hospital, the Arab Organisation for Human Rights UK (AOHR) reported on Sunday.

Mohamed El-Sherbiny Ali El-Sayed was initially detained two years ago in Badr Prison and later transferred to the 10th of Ramadan Prison. He was battling multiple health issues, including cancer. His condition worsened and he was transferred to Badr Prison Hospital, where he died.

“Throughout his incarceration, El-Sherbiny suffered from medical negligence. The prison authorities also barred his family from providing him with necessary medications during visits,” the rights organisation said.

A resident of Sherbin Centre in Dakahlia Governorate and based in Cairo, El-Sherbiny was a practicing lawyer, a husband, and a father to two daughters.

He is the third detainee to die in Egyptian prisons and detention centres so far this year as a result of medical neglect and poor conditions.

