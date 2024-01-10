'Unprecedented surge' in settlement activity in West Bank since war on Gaza

In the three months since the war on Gaza was launched there has been an “unprecedented surge in settlement activities, including the construction of outposts, roads, fences, and roadblocks initiated by settlers”, Israeli rights group Peace Now has said.

In a report published last week, the group said: “Settlers persist in seizing control of Area C in the West Bank, further marginalising the Palestinian presence.”

This, along with roadblocks “prevent Palestinians from accessing main roads in the West Bank, and barriers are erected along these roads to impede Palestinian movement and presence in various buffer zones.”

“The permissive military and political environment allow the reckless construction and land seizure almost unchecked, with minimal adherence to the law. The result is not only physical harm to Palestinians and their lands but also a significant political shift in the West Bank,” the rights group added.

Since 7 October, Peace Now has documented the establishment of nine new illegal outposts, 18 illegal roads paved or authorised by settlers, the return of settlers to Amona, an illegal outpost which was evacuated in 2017 after the Supreme Court ruled it had been built illegally and without Israeli government authorisation on privately-owned Palestinian land in 1995.

Peace Now added that “a significant portion of the outposts and roads are located on private Palestinian land.”

All outposts and settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem is illegal under international law and has been deemed an impediment to peace.

