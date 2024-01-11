UK's Shadow Defence Secretary’s double standards on accusing Israel and Russia of war crimes UK Labour Party Shadow Secretary of State for Defence John Healey expressed reluctance to comment on whether Israel is committing war crimes and meeting its obligations under international law. However, speaking at the NATO summit in July 2023, he expressed unwavering support for Ukraine against Russia, saying, ‘There may be a change to Labour next year, but there will be no change to Britain's resolve to stand with Ukraine, confront Russian aggression and to pursue Putin for his war crimes.’