Thousands of Indonesians demand an immediate Ceasefire in Gaza Thousands of Indonesians decided to join the Global Action Day for Gaza and protested in front of the American Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Protesters demanded an end to the ongoing Israeli aggressions in Gaza and an immediate ceasefire. Solidarity marches in support of the Palestinian people are taking place today across 121 cities around the world in condemnation of the war on Gaza that left over 23,000 Palestinians killed, the majority of whom are women and children.