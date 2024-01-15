Israel ends ‘high-intensity’ ground offensive in northern Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, said Monday that the high-intensity ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip has ended, Anadolu Agency reports.

“In the south of the Gaza Strip [the intensive phase] will end soon,” Gallant said, without giving an exact timeline.

Gallant said the army will carry out low-intensified operations in northern Gaza, adding that Israeli forces are working to locate the remaining Hamas sites in the area.

Israel has launched a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s 7 October attack, killing at least 24,100 people and injuring 60,834 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

