UK declares Hizb ut-Tahrir to be a ‘terrorist’ group

Britain today declared the global Hizb ut-Tahrir movement to be a proscribed “terrorist group”, making it a criminal offence to belong to what it described as an anti-Semitic organisation, Reuters has reported.

Britain’s proscription of the Sunni Islamist political group — which puts it alongside Al-Qaeda or Daesh — will come into force from 19 January if agreed by parliament, said the Home Office.

“Hizb ut-Tahrir is an anti-Semitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks,” explained Home Secretary James Cleverly. His reference was to the cross-border incursion by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on 7 October, during which 1,200 people were killed, most of them, it has since emerged, by tanks and helicopter gunships of the Israel Defence Forces.

According to Cleverly, Hizb ut-Tahrir’s praise of the attack, as well as describing Hamas fighters as heroes on its website, constituted promoting and encouraging terrorism. He then claimed that the organisation has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Jewish people.

A UK-based representative for the group did not respond immediately to an email seeking comment. On its website last month, it described the call to ban the organisation as “a sign of the desperation” of the authorities.

Proscription means that it will be a criminal offence in Britain to belong to or promote the group, arrange its meetings, and carry its logo in public. Those breaching the rules could face up to 14 years in jail.

As Home Secretary, James Cleverly has the power to proscribe an organisation if it is believed to be “concerned in terrorism, and it is proportionate to do,” according to the government’s website.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Lebanon, Hizb ut-Tahrir operates in 32 countries including in Britain and other Western nations, with a long-term goal of establishing a caliphate ruled under Islamic law, the Home Office said. It has been banned by Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan and several Central Asian and Arab nations.

