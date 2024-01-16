Saudi Arabia has sent aircraft, ships and trucks with aid for Gaza 

Saudi Arabia has sent 36 aircraft, five ships and 172 trucks filled with aid as part of the ongoing humanitarian campaign to relieve the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip since October, Quds Press has reported.

The latest aircraft sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre left the Kingdom on 3 January carrying 24 tons of food and medical supplies, as well as shelters. It flew from Riyadh to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt’s North Sinai, the closest airport to the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

A ship left Saudi Arabia on 7 January heading for Port Said in Egypt, carrying 400 tons of relief aid including food and shelters, such as tents and blankets, along with medical equipment, including respiratory devices and 300 oxygen cylinders. Sixteen trucks carrying humanitarian aid left the Kingdom on 1 January, taking the total of trucks sent to 172.

