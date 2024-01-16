US launches new strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The US launched new strikes, Tuesday, against four anti-ship ballistic missiles that were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas, Anadolu Agency reports.

“On 16 January, at approximately 1:45 pm (Sana’a time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea,” US Central Command ( CENTCOM) said in a statement.

CENTCOM said a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier, M/V Zografia, reported it was struck but seaworthy and was continuing its Red Sea transit, adding that no injuries were reported.

“Earlier in the day, at approximately 4:15 am (Sana’a time), US Forces struck and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” said CENTCOM.

