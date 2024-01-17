British Palestinians call on the UK to facilitate Gaza ceasefire

The British Palestinian community has called upon the UK to “urgently exert its influence” to secure an immediate and permanent ceasefire, saying it is a first step towards any solution to alleviate the suffering of all, Anadolu Agency reports.

“There must be immediate and unconditional restoration of water and electricity, as well as the rehabilitation of medical facilities. Lastly, but no less importantly, we call for the implementation of UK Family Reunion scheme for our beloved ones in Gaza,” the British Palestinian Family group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group had also written a letter to Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in November, requesting a meeting to discuss the war on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 24,000 Palestinians. There was, however, no response to the request.

Speaking at the House of Commons on Wednesday, Sunak was asked, once again, to back a ceasefire in Gaza. The Prime Minister said his government wants a permanent solution, which requires an end to Hamas in Gaza and the return of the Palestinian Authority governance in the blockaded enclave.

The British Palestinians said the “unimaginable suffering” cannot continue as Israel has committed “1,968 horrific massacres” already.

“Save the Children estimates that 250 Palestinians are killed daily in Gaza. With over 23,000 killed, so far, and thousands missing, presumed buried under rubble. Many see this as a ‘war on children’, and it is. More than half of Gaza’s population are children and they have paid the heaviest price, making up 40 per cent of total deaths.”

The group said the “genocide” does not merely extend to children and elderly, but also history, culture and identity.

“Israel has now destroyed 200 archaeological and heritage sites. The current onslaught on Gaza has and continues to devastate civilian infrastructure. Hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, bakeries and housing units have continuously and consistently been a target of Israeli airstrikes.”

The group called for the implementation of UK Family Reunion scheme for those trapped in Gaza, a move that the UK has previously taken for the Ukrainians in 2022.

“It estimated that over 1,000 children have had to have limbs amputated, most of the time without anaesthesia. How many more children must suffer? Be traumatised? Get killed? A ceasefire should have been called yesterday and that would already have been too late. Every minute in delay means more massacres, more bombing, more war crimes and more inhumane suffering,” the press release read.

