Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Iran targeted Mossad sites in Iraq, FM says

January 18, 2024 at 8:59 am

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gestures during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on 17 January, 2024 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gestures during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on 17 January, 2024 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

Iran’s strikes on neighbouring Iraq targeted the activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the region, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Abdollahian said: “The strikes on Iraq were targeting the activities of the Israeli Mossad against Tehran. We respect Iraq’s territorial integrity, and have provided intelligence information to Iraq regarding Mossad activities in Iraqi Kurdistan.”Iraq has denied that there was any such spy centre in the country.

Over the past couple of days, Iran launched 11 missiles towards what the Revolutionary Guard said in a statement published by the Iranian Tasnim Agency was the “Zionist headquarters” in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, in reference to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

Subsequently, Iranian missiles and drones targeted two headquarters of the so-called Jaish Al-Adl group in Pakistan, a Baloch group that seeks to separate Sistan and Baluchestan Province from Iran.

READ: Iran executes 4 accused of links to Israel’s Mossad

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending