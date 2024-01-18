Iran targeted Mossad sites in Iraq, FM says

Iran’s strikes on neighbouring Iraq targeted the activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the region, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Abdollahian said: “The strikes on Iraq were targeting the activities of the Israeli Mossad against Tehran. We respect Iraq’s territorial integrity, and have provided intelligence information to Iraq regarding Mossad activities in Iraqi Kurdistan.”Iraq has denied that there was any such spy centre in the country.

Over the past couple of days, Iran launched 11 missiles towards what the Revolutionary Guard said in a statement published by the Iranian Tasnim Agency was the “Zionist headquarters” in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, in reference to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad.

Subsequently, Iranian missiles and drones targeted two headquarters of the so-called Jaish Al-Adl group in Pakistan, a Baloch group that seeks to separate Sistan and Baluchestan Province from Iran.

