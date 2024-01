Dispatch from Gaza: Displaced grandma crochets warmth for kids As winter's chill began to descend upon her makeshift tent, displaced Palestinian grandmother Shahinaz Baker turned to collecting discarded, ripped woollen tops. With the help of her grandchildren, she unravels their threads before she breathes new life into them. With weathered hands, she crochets intricate hats and cozy items, weaving warmth and love for all the displaced children with her. After Israel launched a bombing campaign of Gaza in October 2023, the resourceful matriarch fled her home in northern Gaza to the southern city of Rafah.