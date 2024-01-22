Israel: relatives of hostages held in Gaza storm Knesset committee as protests mount

A group of relatives of Israelis held hostage in Gaza stormed a parliamentary committee meeting in Jerusalem on Monday, demanding that the Knesset members do more to try to free their loved ones, Reuters has reported. The action by about 20 people signalled growing domestic dissent in the fourth month of Israel’s military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza which has been described as genocide.

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas incursion on 7 October. Some 130 remain in captivity after others were brought home in a November truce.

“Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three!” the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion. Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: “You will not sit here while they die there.”

US, Qatari and Egyptian efforts to mediate another prisoner release seem far from reconciling Israel’s drive to destroy Hamas with the resistance movement’s demand that Israel withdraw its troops from Gaza and free all of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons, hundreds of them with neither charge nor trial, hostages in all but name.

The fate of the hostages — 27 of whom Israel says have died in Gaza, presumably during Israeli bombardments — has riveted the country. Their relatives fear, though, that war fatigue could soften that focus. Demonstrations that initially promoted national unity have become more aggressive.

Families and supporters have also started camping outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home as well as the Knesset building. “We will not leave him until the hostages are back,” said Eli Stivi, whose son Idan is being held in Gaza.

Regular weekend rallies demanding that the hostages should be released have in recent weeks been reinforced by demonstrations calling for an election that might topple the far-right government. Anti-government protests that shook the nation last year ceased after the Hamas incursion. Political rifts were set aside as Israelis rallied behind the military and the families of those killed or taken hostage.

However, with the devastating offensive in Gaza in its fourth month and opinion polls showing lagging support for Netanyahu, calls for leadership changes are growing stronger. On Saturday night, thousands protested in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem, calling for an election.

In the Knesset on Monday, parliamentary ushers, often quick to eject hecklers or protesters, stood by during the ruckus in the Knesset Finance Committee. One lawmaker covered her face with her hands.

Panel chairman Moshe Gafni, head of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party in Netanyahu’s coalition, stood up, called a halt to the economic briefing under way and sought to calm the protesters. “Redeeming captives is the most important precept in Judaism, especially in this case, where there is an urgency to preserve life,” he said, but added: “Quitting the coalition would not achieve anything.”

On Sunday, Netanyahu rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel’s complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza. Following that, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demanded that Netanyahu “clearly state that we will not abandon civilians, soldiers and others kidnapped in the October debacle. If the prime minister decides to sacrifice the hostages, he should show leadership and honestly share his position with the Israeli public.”

