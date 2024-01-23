Former Israel Prime Minister calls for end to the war and an election

Israel’s former Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, has called for the end to the war with Hamas – and an immediate election, the Times of Israel reports.

According to the report, Barak, considered one of the nation’s most decorated soldiers, says the country could find itself “sinking in the Gaza mud for years to come” should Benjamin Netanyahu want to eradicate Hamas.

The 81-year-old, instead, says Netanyahu should retire, reports The Telegraph.

He claims Netanyahu should have stood down after the 7 October surprise attack from Hamas, in which they killed 1,200 people and took dozens of hostages.

READ: Russia Lavrov Iran FM agree on ceasefire in Gaza