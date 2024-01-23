Russia Lavrov Iran FM agree on ceasefire in Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, agreed on the need for a swift ceasefire in Gaza and conditions for providing humanitarian assistance to civilians, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the bilateral meetings focused on the Gaza Strip, Syria and “the tense situation” in the Red Sea, the Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday.

The meetings took place in New York on Monday, the report added.

“General concern was expressed about the tense situation in the Red Sea, which has sharply degraded,” it said.

On Monday, the United States and Britain carried out an additional round of strikes against Yemen’s Houthis over their targeting of Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said.

