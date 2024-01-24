Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Pope issues new anti-war plea as he evokes Nazi Holocaust

January 24, 2024 at 10:25 am

Pope Francis celebrates a mass for the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, Vatican on January 06, 2024 [Riccardo De Luca - Anadolu Agency]

Pope Francis celebrates a mass for the Epiphany in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City, Vatican on January 06, 2024 [Riccardo De Luca – Anadolu Agency]

Pope Francis has issued a new plea against all wars as he evoked the horror of the mass killing of Jews and other victims of the Nazis ahead of Saturday’s Holocaust Memorial Day, Reuters reports.

“The memory and condemnation of that horrible extermination of millions of people…may help everybody to not forget that the logic of hatred and violence can never be justified,” he said during his weekly audience.

“Let us never get tired of praying for peace, for conflicts to end, for weapons to stop, for relief for exhausted populations,” Francis added.

The leader of the world’s more than 1.35 billion Roman Catholics mentioned the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and the bombing of civilians in “martyred Ukraine”.

He repeated his assertion that “war is always a defeat” in which “the only winners, so to speak, are weapons manufacturers.”

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Is Israel entering a new phase in its genocidal war on Gaza?

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending