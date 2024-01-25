Power plays and shadows: The pro-Israel lobby and the Epstein case

In the realm of politics, blackmail and lobbying can intersect, prompting serious contemplation about the ethical bedrock of power dynamics. Both entail the tactical deployment of influence. However, their methodologies are markedly distinct. Often, lines are crossed, and the power of lobbying is not only driven by financial power and influence; they can stem from more ominous motives like manipulation, perversion and exploitation, impacting the lives of innocent people in the process.

The United States came into the spotlight with two significant events at the centre of these allegations. The public disclosure of over 4,500 pages of case files concerning Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial for sexual abuse, paedophilia and running a prostitution ring targeting minors, has piqued public interest.

The exposure of high-profile names in the documents, including political leaders, celebrities and intellectuals, has heightened public scrutiny. The list includes former US President Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Duke of York Prince Andrew, Robert Kennedy Jr., CIA Director William Burns, former US Vice President Al Gore, former White House advisor Kathryn Ruemmler, as well as many artists, scientists and opinion leaders.

While the world public discusses this case, underground tunnels were discovered at the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters Synagogue in New York, which has sparked unverified claims on social media regarding their alleged uses, including the use for extracting bloody mattresses and cutting tools.

Amidst this turmoil, one wonders whether these incidents, sensational claims and debates stem from a power struggle within the country involving ‘two power groups’ employing tit-for-tat actions, blackmail and strategies to enforce their policies.

In an op-ed I examined the pro-Israel lobbies in the United States. The opinion piece pointed out that the Israel Diaspora significantly shapes Washington’s policies and stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, hindering Washington in the process from playing an effective mediation role in the region.

From a broader perspective, Washington was on the way to achieving a strategic advantage on the global chessboard. In contrast to the more isolationist Trumpian approach, the White House, under Biden, has assumed a more assertive role worldwide, actively engaging Russia, via proxy, in Ukraine and preparing the groundwork to do the same vis-à-vis China.

In this context, the Middle East was not high on the Biden agenda, and National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, boasted about the minimalist approach of his administration, stating merely a week before the flare-up in Gaza that “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.”

Before the war on Gaza, tensions were rife between the Democrat-led administration and Netanyahu. Sources close to the latter hinted at US support in the country’s protests against the Supreme Court reform and the drift towards far-right extremism.

When the conflict flared up in Gaza on 7 October, 2023, the US followed its traditional policy of supporting Israel. Five decades ago, during the October 1973 war, the Nixon Administration proceeded with massive transfers of weapons, especially the F-4 Phantom spare parts and ammunition, which proved decisive in the war.

The overwhelming active support of the US for Israel was not surprising. Israel constitutes a key tenet in the US strategic doctrine and lies as an essential piece of its regional alliance in the Middle East. The formidable clout of pro-Israel lobbies means that any significant deviation from this policy is politically untenable in the US.

Amidst all this, analysis of the Epstein case from a broader perspective becomes significant. In other words, what was the purpose of setting up such a shadowy network and comprehensive honey trap in the US, which attracted American and global movers and shakers?

The notable claim by former Israeli intelligence officer, Ari Ben-Menashe, that Epstein was a Mossad agent, along with his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell. He asserted that Mossad orchestrated all these scandals to gather information and blackmail prominent figures.

In this context, the resurgence of the case may have occurred due to the decrease in US support for Israel. During a meeting on 12 December, President Biden indicated a deep rift in his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that Israel was losing “global support” due to its indiscriminate bombing in Gaza. It was also noted that the two leaders did not meet for 20 days after 23 December, and there were reports suggesting disagreements between the US and Israel regarding the conclusion of the Gaza conflict and post-war plans.

It was reported that Biden and his advisors believed that Israel did not allow sufficient humanitarian aid to pass into Gaza. Additionally, there were claims that US officials pressured Israel to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, amid the extensive attacks carried out by Israel.

Allegations that the US pressed for humanitarian access to Gaza and reduced civilian casualties indicate a recalibration of support. The discussion surrounding the withdrawal of the “USS Gerald R. Ford” aircraft carrier suggests a reassessment of US backing.

In contrast to its earlier declarations calling for the prevention of a regional escalation, thanks in part to the pro-Israel lobby, the Biden Administration finds itself fully engaged in the Middle East, bombing the Houthis, sending more troops to Iraq and Syria, while also strengthening further its support for Israel.

The interplay between lobbying influence and potential blackmail linked to the Epstein case emerges as a critical factor in solidifying US support for Israel in its ongoing War on Gaza. This nexus is essential, not only for understanding how the US-Israel alliance works, but also for grasping the backdrop of many US policies in the Middle East.

