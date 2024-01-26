Iraq, US agree to talks on withdrawal of US-led coalition 

Baghdad and Washington have agreed to set up a committee to start talks on the future of the US-led military coalition in Iraq with the aim of setting a timetable for a phased withdrawal of troops and the coalition’s end, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters.

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq, advising and assisting local forces to prevent a resurgence of Daesh, which in 2014 seized large parts of Iraq and Syria before being defeated.

Hundreds of troops from mostly European countries are also part of the coalition.

Iraq’s government says Daesh has been defeated and the coalition’s job is over, but it is keen to explore establishing bilateral relations with coalition members, including military cooperation in training and equipment.

Iraq also says the coalition’s presence has become a magnet for instability amid near-daily attacks by Iran-backed militias on bases housing the forces and the US’s retaliatory strikes escalating since Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October.

Earlier in January, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani announced the formation of a bilateral committee to arrange for ending the international coalition’s presence in the country.

“The committee guarantees the transition to comprehensive bilateral relations with the coalition countries on the political, economic, cultural, security and military levels, consistent with the Iraqi government’s vision,” he said at the time.

The talks are set to take place between military officials to assess the operational requirements and efficacy of Iraqi security forces and the threats they face, based on which both sides will determine how quickly the coalition is phased out and how future bilateral relations will look.

US and Iraqi officials say the process is expected to take many months if not longer, with the outcome unclear and no withdrawal of US forces imminent.

