Israel and Hezbollah continue negotiations despite the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza Israel and Hezbollah continue negotiations to allow the return of some 80 or 100,000 evacuees from the northern communities. Despite the lack of a ceasefire in Gaza as demanded by Hezbollah and the continuous war of attrition between both sides on the Israeli-Lebanese border; the diplomatic measures are continuing with no interruptions. Pierre Klochendler, i24news reporter, reports that no escalations are anticipated in the foreseen future, and if there are, it could be a total war between Hezbollah and Israel on Lebanese grounds.