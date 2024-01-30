Turkiye arrests 47 alleged Daesh members over Istanbul church attack

Turkiye’s Interior Ministry said police raided 30 locations and arrested 47 people as part of the investigation into the attack, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during Sunday Mass that left one person dead.

The incident is still under investigation by the Turkish authorities, the report says.

The extremist group said it “attacked a gathering of Christian infidels during their polytheistic ceremony” at the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul’s Buyukdere neighbourhood on Sunday.

Two people, with their faces covered, entered the church and opened fire on one person, who did not survive the attack.

