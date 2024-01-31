Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack

January 31, 2024 at 9:08 am

A commemoration ceremony is held near Baghdad International Airport marking the second anniversaries of the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, on January 02, 2022 in Bahgdad, Iraq. [ Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency ]

A commemoration ceremony is held near Baghdad International Airport marking the second anniversaries of the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, on January 02, 2022 in Bahgdad, Iraq. [ Murtadha Al-Sudani – Anadolu Agency ]

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian nationals outside its borders, state media reported today, according to Reuters.

The comment comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.

Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed following Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on 20 January and another two on 25 December.

On Monday, another Israeli strike hit what Iran’s Tasnim news agency described as an “Iranian military advisory centre” in Syria, killing two, but Iran’s envoy to Syria denied the details on the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.

On 15 January, Iran attacked what it said was an Israeli “spy headquarter” in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

READ: Iran denies involvement in attack on US base in Jordan

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending