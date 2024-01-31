Israeli soldier that called for ‘massacre’ of Gazans receives award A French-Israeli tank commander identified as Benjamin Shmouel Sisse, who advocated for the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza last week, has been awarded an honour certificate by the Israeli military. Last week, social media users shared a video of Shmouel Sisse, known as Captain Loupy, speaking in French and advocating for a ‘massacre’ of Palestinians in Gaza. He was heard rallying the troops by saying, ‘It will be great, we are going to massacre them.’