What does the ICJ ruling mean for Israel's supporters? MEMO in conversation with Kathryn Ravey

How does the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling that Israel must prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide and prevent a genocide taking place affect its manoeuvres in Gaza and will its main supporters and funders have to change tack?

January 31, 2024 at 4:00 pm

 

What does the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s almost unanimous voted to call on Israel to ensure no acts of genocide are carried out against Palestinians in Gaza mean for Israel’s supporters? Join us for MEMO in Conversation with legal expert from Law for Palestine, Kathryn Ravey, as we explore the anticipated ramifications on third-state responsibility, prevention and complicity.

Ravey reveals details of the work of Lawyers for Palestine and the actions it will be taking following the ICJ judgment. We also look at the global fallout, probing whether the ICJ’s credibility is at stake amid Gaza’s symbolic significance in the global narrative between the Global North and the Global South.

Dedicated to international human rights, Ravey focuses on corporate accountability and justice for marginalised communities. Her background centres on advancing human rights through evidence-based research, strategic communication and meaningful stakeholder engagement to work for a more equitable world. She completed a master’s degree in Human Rights at London’s UCL, focusing her dissertation on “Equity within Economic, Social and Cultural Rights: Unpacking the Standard of ‘Maximum Available Resources’.”

