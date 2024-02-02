Israel targeted south Damascus, Syria state news agency reports

The Syrian military says it downed a number of Israeli missiles launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that were targeting south Damascus today, state news agency SANA reported citing a military source, according to Reuters.

Reports of an explosion in the vicinity of Damascus circulated earlier overnight.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, Damascus says the strikes are an attack on its sovereignty. Tel Aviv’s air strikes have intensified since it launched a genocidal bombing campaign on Gaza on 7 October 2023.

READ: Israel Radio claims Tel Aviv close to reaching deal with Cairo to take control of Egypt-Gaza border area