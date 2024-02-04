Hezbollah says it targets Israeli military site near Lebanese border

Hezbollah announced Saturday that it targeted an Israeli military site and base near the southern Lebanese border, while Israeli airstrikes continued in areas in the south.

The Lebanese group said in two separate statements that fighters targeted the Khirbet Maar military base with appropriate weapons and the Ramtha site with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.

The official Lebanese news agency reported that “an Israeli drone carried out an aerial attack, launching a strike on the town of Yaron in the Bint Jbeil district, firing a guided missile towards residential neighborhoods.”

The airstrikes coincided with Israeli artillery shelling of the towns of Alma al-Shaab and Zahajra in the district of Tyre, as well as the outskirts of Rachaya Al Foukhar in the district of Hasbaya, according to the agency.

“The Israeli enemy targeted the outskirts of the towns of Kfar Hamam, al-Fardis, and Habbariyeh in Hasbaya with heavy shells,” it added, without reporting casualties.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army said its aircraft targeted Hezbollah’s sites in southern Lebanon in response to missile launches toward Israel.

