5 wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed

Five people, including three police officers, were wounded in a shooting in front of a courthouse in Istanbul today, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding the two shooters had been killed in the gunbattle, Reuters reports.

The two shooters – a woman and man – opened fire at a police checkpoint in front of the Caglayan courthouse around 08:46 GMT, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without elaborating.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

