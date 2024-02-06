Middle East Monitor
5 wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed

February 6, 2024 at 10:42 am

Security measures are taken at the site after attempted attack at Istanbul Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, Turkiye on February 6, 2024 [İslam Yakut/Anadolu Agency]

Five people, including three police officers, were wounded in a shooting in front of a courthouse in Istanbul today, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding the two shooters had been killed in the gunbattle, Reuters reports.

The two shooters – a woman and man – opened fire at a police checkpoint in front of the Caglayan courthouse around 08:46 GMT, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without elaborating.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

