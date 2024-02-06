Middle East Monitor
Debunked: Israel's right to self-defence

MEMO's political analyst Nasim Ahmed debunks the claim by Israel and its allies that it has a right to self-defence against Palestinians, using statements made by lawyers in the International Court of Justice and earlier rulings of the ICJ itself.

February 6, 2024 at 12:25 pm

UPDATE: Israel disengaged from Gaza in 2005 not 2007 as mentioned in the video.

