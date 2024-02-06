Islamic Resistance in Iraq: We struck Israel’s Eilat with drones

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group announced that it attacked a target in the city of Eilat in Israel on 28 January with drones, stressing that it continues to destroy enemy strongholds.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said: “Continuing our approach to resisting the occupation, and in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked, on Monday (January 28), a target in the occupied Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat] by drone. The Islamic Resistance confirms its continued destruction of enemy strongholds.”

The group announced on Sunday that it had targeted the American base in the Al-Omar oil field in Syria using drones.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced air strikes on Iraq and Syria against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force and its affiliated groups.

An RT correspondent reported that the strikes were aimed at targets in the countryside of Al-Mayadeen and Al-Bukamal, eastern Syria, and headquarters of Iraqi factions in the Al-Sikak area in Al-Qaim, western Iraq.

The US strikes resulted in civilian and military casualties and caused significant damage to both public and private property.

On 25 January, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had targeted the Israeli port of Ashdod with drones. The port of Ashdod is approximately 1,000 kilometres away from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Earlier, the group confirmed that it had attacked “a military target in the occupied Golan with drones.”

The resistance factions in Iraq had warned the US that it would increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq in response to “Washington’s continued provision of military assistance to the Israeli army, which is killing civilians in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.”

