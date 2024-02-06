Stairs leading to Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris painted in colours of Palestinian flag

The stairs leading to the Sacre Coeur Basilica, one of the world-famous landmarks of the French, were painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag to protest the Israeli attacks on Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinians, in Paris, France on February 05, 2024 [Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency]
