Stairs leading to Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris painted in colours of Palestinian flag

Graffiti is seen on the wall of the stairs leading to the Sacre Coeur Basilica, one of the world-famous landmarks of the French capital Paris. The Palestinian flag was also painted in the area in protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza

February 6, 2024 at 11:33 am

The stairs leading to the Sacre Coeur Basilica, one of the world-famous landmarks of the French, were painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag to protest the Israeli attacks on Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinians, in Paris, France on February 05, 2024 [Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency]
The stairs leading to the Sacre Coeur Basilica, one of the world-famous landmarks of the French, were painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag to protest the Israeli attacks on Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinians, in Paris, France on February 05, 2024 [Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency]
The stairs leading to the Sacre Coeur Basilica, one of the world-famous landmarks of the French, were painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag to protest the Israeli attacks on Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinians, in Paris, France on February 05, 2024 [Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency]

