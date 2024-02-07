Beirut summons UK ambassador for not reporting Cameron's visit to Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday summoned the British Ambassador to Beirut, Hamish Cowell, to protest his failure to report the recent visit of UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, to Lebanon.

The ministry said in a statement that Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib summoned Cowell and handed him a protest note regarding Cameron’s recent visit to Beirut.

According to local media, Bou Habib’s summons came after Cameron bypassed the Foreign Ministry during his visit.

The British foreign secretary went to Lebanon on a one-day visit on 1 february, his first official visit since taking up his position.

Cameron met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, and the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Stefano Del Col.

On Friday, the British Embassy in Lebanon said Cameron expressed his concerns about the increasing tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, and emphasised the United Kingdom’s commitment to support the de-escalation of violence.

