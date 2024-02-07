Middle East Monitor
Turkish foreign minister meets Libyan premier in Tripoli

February 7, 2024 at 12:31 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Libyan Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah meet in Tripoli, Libya on February 07, 2024 [Arda Küçükkaya - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, in Tripoli today, the Foreign Ministry said.

Further details regarding the meeting were not provided.

Earlier the day, Fidan visited the Turkish Armed Forces Libya Task Command in the Libyan capital.

This is the first such meeting since a Libyan court suspended an energy exploration deal between Turkiye and the GNU last month. The deal had originally been signed in October 2022. The Turkish Foreign Ministry immediately protested the action, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stating: “The text is a treaty, a memorandum of understanding. So therefore, just like the memorandums of understanding that Libya signed with other countries, it does not need to be passed by the parliament in Libya.”

